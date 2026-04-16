Why AI Certification Matters for Association Leaders
Dave Will, co-founder and CEO of PropFuel and host of Associations Strong, is joined by Jason Oxman, president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, and Amith Nagarajan, AAiP, chairman of Blue Cypress and co-founder of Sidecar, examine the growing importance of AI certification for association leaders.
In this episode of Associations NOW Presents, guest host Dave Will, co-founder and CEO of PropFuel and host of Associations Strong, is joined by Jason Oxman, president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, and Amith Nagarajan, AAiP, chairman of Blue Cypress and co-founder of Sidecar, to examine the growing importance of AI certification for association leaders. They explore how AI is rapidly moving from experimentation into everyday workflows and why the real risk is not job loss to AI, but falling behind peers who know how to use it effectively. Amith discusses the challenge associations face in keeping pace with AI’s accelerating evolution, while Jason shares ITI’s practical, bottom-up approach to adoption, starting with small use cases such as meeting summaries, email drafting, and research, supported by clear acceptable-use policies and disclosures. The conversation also highlights how AI can strengthen member engagement through personalization, support board and staff education, and enable associations to develop new products and services for their industries.
Audio link: https://associationsnow.podbean.com/e/why-ai-certification-matters-for-association-leaders/
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