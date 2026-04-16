Why Associations Must Rethink Learning and Community Together
Learning and Development

Why Associations Must Rethink Learning and Community Together

In this episode of Associations NOW Presents: Industry Partner Edition, guest host Sharon Pare of HighRoad Solutions sits down with Kurt Heikkinen, CEO of Forj, to explore how to connect learning, community, and member value into one cohesive experience.

By ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership Apr 16, 2026

Drawing on member experience research, Kurt highlights a core insight—members join and stay for two primary reasons: to learn and to connect with peers. When those experiences are separated, engagement suffers. The conversation unpacks how expectations are shifting, particularly among early-career professionals who expect personalized, always-on access to content and community, not just isolated touchpoints like annual events or standalone courses. Kurt makes the case for rethinking how associations deliver value—moving away from fragmented systems toward unified, AI-enabled platforms that bring learning and community together. He shares real-world results from EcoAmerica and offers a clear takeaway for association leaders: start with the member experience, break down internal silos, and design for connection, not just content.

https://associationsnow.podbean.com/e/why-associations-must-rethink-learning-and-community-together

ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

By ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership, located in Washington, DC, is a membership organization of more than 46,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. MORE

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