Choose Cleveland for Meetings That Deliver

Cleveland delivers on that expectation with a connected downtown, ongoing development, and a highly supportive planning team—helping meetings run seamlessly and leaving a compelling and lasting impression.

A Smarter Alternative to Major Metros

Cleveland’s compact, walkable downtown simplifies planning and makes it easier for attendees to move between venues, hotels, and off-site events. The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland anchors the area with approximately 5,000 hotel rooms across nearly 20 properties nearby. Dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions are easily accessible on foot, by rideshare, or via public transit.

That proximity reduces common challenges associated with larger cities. Attendees spend less time navigating transportation and more time engaging with the event and fellow attendees. Logistics like load-in, scheduling, and overall flow are easier to manage.

Cleveland’s central location also makes travel manageable for attendees from across the country. Public transit options, including a direct rail line from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to downtown, provide convenient access upon arrival.

A City That Delivers and Continues To Evolve

Cleveland’s appeal as a meetings destination is strengthened by continued development that enhances the visitor experience, with projects that expand venue options, improve infrastructure, and create new opportunities for off-site programming and attendee engagement.

The Huntington Convention Center recently completed a $51 million renovation and now offers more than 500,000 square feet of meeting space. Updates include an expanded atrium ballroom and rooftop terrace with skyline views.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is undergoing a $1.6 billion redevelopment that includes a redesigned terminal, improved passenger flow, and expanded capacity, improving arrival and departure efficiency for meeting attendees by 2032.

Across Cleveland’s dual waterfront—on Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River—nearly $5 billion in investment is reshaping the visitor experience. Projects along North Coast Harbor and the planned Irishtown Bend Park are transforming these areas, while the Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center, opening this summer, introduces a flexible venue for meetings, receptions, and team-building activities.

Cleveland’s most iconic attraction, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is undergoing a $175 million expansion, with a new 1,400-person indoor venue opening this year, expanded exhibit space, and an ADA-accessible park. This will create a distinctive setting for general sessions, private concerts, and evening events.

Continued investment in hotels is modernizing Cleveland’s inventory. The recently transformed Hotel Cleveland, which underwent a $90 million renovation, is complemented by upgrades at other downtown properties. The Westin Cleveland Downtown will complete a full renovation of its guestrooms and 21,000 square feet of meeting space in mid-2026, while Hilton Cleveland Downtown has refreshed all 600 guest rooms and public spaces and will debut a premium club lounge this spring.

Looking ahead to summer 2027, two new properties—a 210-room W hotel with a ballroom and rooftop dining and a 141-room AC Hotel by Marriott in a historic downtown building—will expand the range of accommodations available to groups and their attendees.

Experiences That Reflect Well on Planners

Cleveland offers a variety of ways for organizations to build programming beyond the meeting room. Within walking distance of the convention center, East 4th Street serves as a central hub for dining and nightlife, while nearby Playhouse Square—the second largest performing arts center in the country—offers opportunities for private events and access to national touring productions.

Cleveland’s waterfront adds another layer of flexibility, with spaces like Voinovich Bicentennial Park and Edgewater Beach offering scenic backdrops for outdoor gatherings. Options such as the Lady Caroline allow groups to take events onto the water. Along the Cuyahoga River, the Flats East Bank provides a lively setting for receptions and networking events, with riverfront patios, restaurants, and live music venues.

Together, these experiences are easy to incorporate into event programming and give planners a range of settings that generate rave reviews.

A Partner in Execution

In addition to the destination itself, planners benefit from the support of Destination Cleveland’s services team, which acts as an extension of an organization’s planning team.

From initial site visits through on-the-ground execution, the team provides coordination, local insight, and logistical support. Increasingly, that support also includes strategies to help planners drive attendance and engagement. The team works with local partners to incorporate Cleveland’s culture and community assets into programming, connecting attendees with authentic local experiences.

That level of support is something clients consistently point to as a differentiator. “Since 2007, I’ve had the joy of working with Destination Cleveland, and it’s felt like planning a conference with friends. The team gives us the space and support we need to bring our event to life. It’s more than just a venue—it’s a partnership I genuinely value,” said Melanie Avdeyev, Rubber Division, ACS, Global Polymer Summit.

Combined with Cleveland’s broader hospitality community, that partnership helps create a welcoming and coordinated experience for attendees.

As planners evaluate destinations based on execution, attendee experience, and impact, Cleveland stands out as a practical, effective choice—a city that delivers where it matters most and reflects the energy and authenticity that defines The Land.

For more information, visit the Destination Cleveland website and contact Destination Cleveland Chief Sales Officer Gordon Taylor at (216) 875-6615 or GTaylor@destinationcle.org. Sign up for the Meet in CLE Newsletter to receive updates on citywide events, new amenities, and more.