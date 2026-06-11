Why Columbus Is the New Frontier for Healthcare and Life Sciences Meetings

In the high-stakes world of healthcare and life sciences meetings, the “room where it happens” is no longer a generic ballroom in a coastal hub. Instead, it’s a city where world-first medical breakthroughs live alongside a nationally acclaimed food scene, some of the friendliest people in the country, and a premier convention package.

Yes, Columbus.

Meeting planners are often told they must choose between a leading industry hub and a city their attendees will genuinely enjoy. Columbus proves both are possible, and it rewards anyone who experiences it firsthand.

As the 15th-largest city in the country and named a “Best Big City in the U.S.” for two years running by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, Columbus has long been known as an accessible Midwest gem. Today, it is a powerhouse of innovation where the entire value chain happens within a 15-mile radius, spanning everything from initial laboratory discovery to global distribution. For meeting planners, it is quite literally the city where it happens.

The “Columbus Way”

What sets Columbus apart isn’t just the presence of four world-class hospital systems; it’s the fact that they actually talk to each other. While some markets operate in silos, the Central Ohio Hospital Council (COHC) ensures that Mount Carmel Health System, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, OhioHealth and The Ohio State University (OSU) Wexner Medical Center work in lockstep to address pressing healthcare challenges.

“This level of collaboration is rare,” said Jeff Klingler, president and CEO of COHC. “In Columbus, there is a shared understanding: The issues facing our local healthcare system can be addressed much more effectively when hospitals work together.”

At Harvard Business School, this approach is known as “The Columbus Way,” signaling cooperation beyond the industry norm. For meeting planners, it means plugging into a unified ecosystem. From aligning on public health policies to co-investing in the $1.1 billion Innovation District, the city’s healthcare leaders are uniquely accessible and eager to partner with visiting groups—offering facility tours, serving as guest speakers, and sharing conference details with their teams.

Where Discovery Meets Delivery

While many medical groups focus on treatment, life sciences is the realm of discovery. In Columbus, that discovery is backed by a track record of global significance.

Of the first eight gene therapy treatments ever approved globally, two originated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. That means 25 percent of the world’s early breakthroughs in this cutting-edge field started in Columbus.

“Columbus is unique because it offers the entire life science end-to-end value chain,” said Eddie Pauline, president and CEO of the Ohio Life Sciences Association, representing the interests of Ohio’s nearly 5,000 life sciences establishments. “We have the life-saving discoveries occurring at institutions like OSU and Nationwide Children’s; and in private companies like Sarepta Therapeutics; clinical trial expertise, manufacturing, and scaling capabilities at companies like Forge, Andelyn, and Amgen; and the global distribution power of titans like DHL and Cardinal Health.”

Experience Columbus helps facilitate these high-level connections through experts like Amy Bloemendaal, director of Chicago regional sales. By bridging the gap between medical clients and organizations like COHC and Ohio Life Sciences, Bloemendaal ensures planners gain direct access to local resources that align with their specific meeting objectives.

For planners, this environment provides access to a deep well of local research leaders. Columbus continues to attract top-tier talent from institutions like Harvard to lead pioneering work in fields like FLASH proton therapy—a technology that could reduce weeks of radiation treatment to a single visit.

A Vision for Growth

Pauline notes that the region’s company density is at an all-time high, creating a “flywheel effect” for investment and talent.

“The accessibility is what surprises people,” Pauline said. “When our startup companies host their board members and investors here, they experience firsthand the ‘collisions’ happening in the Columbus Innovation District between entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry leaders all working next to each other. When they see the scale of Nationwide Children’s or the new Ohio State Wexner Medical Center tower, their jaws drop. They realize this isn’t just another Midwestern city—it’s a global leader.”

The city’s commitment is backed by major investments. The Innovation District serves as a hub for biotech startups, while a new $30 million life science training center in New Albany, set to open in 2027, will help build a strong pipeline of talent for global companies like Amgen, Inc., an American multinational biopharmaceutical company.

Work and Play: The Best of Both Worlds

When sessions end, Columbus delivers an exceptional experience. Steps from the Greater Columbus Convention Center, named one of the best convention centers in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal, is the Short North Arts District, home to more than 300 independent shops, local restaurants, and artful experiences.

That convenience, paired with a culinary scene named one of America’s Next Great Food Cities by Food & Wine, ensures attendees leave as lifelong fans. Even better, it is all just 10 minutes from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is constructing a new terminal set to open in 2029 to further enhance the visitor experience.

From a unified medical community to a rapidly evolving infrastructure, Columbus is a city in constant motion and ready to showcase exactly why it should be the destination for your next meeting.

Learn more about the city’s life sciences ecosystem and discover how the “Columbus Way” can elevate your next meeting.