5 Reasons to Bring Your Event to Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is the kind of place you have to see to believe. Due to its geographic location, South Dakota often gets overlooked as an event destination, but here are five reasons to consider South Dakota’s largest city as an event destination.

Downtown Charm

As the heartbeat of the city, downtown Sioux Falls is consistently mentioned by first-time visitors as a delightful discovery that far exceeds expectations. Anchored by Phillips Avenue, this very walkable area buzzes with energy year-round. Events, scenic patios, and live music at restaurants combine to make downtown Sioux Falls lively and the focal point during attendees’ downtime.

Free Activities

Speaking of downtime, there are plenty of cost-free ways to fill it in Sioux Falls. When visiting during the summer, Levitt at the Falls hosts free concerts on its expansive outdoor lawn Thursdays through Saturdays. Explore downtown Sioux Falls and you’ll see over 80 sculptures on display with SculptureWalk, which changes yearly, making it the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world. Catch a stunning view of the city’s namesake, Falls Park — with several viewing platforms as well as a five-story observation tower, you’re sure to get postcard-worthy views throughout the park. Visiting during the winter months? Don’t miss Winter Wonderland at Falls Park where thousands of holiday lights illuminate the park.

The Steel District

As one of the newest developments in Sioux Falls, The Steel District has been receiving the attention of professional planners since its opening in late 2024. The 216-room Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown is one of only 53 Canopy hotels— a premium Hilton lifestyle brand— across the globe. With over 16,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as five restaurants on The Steel District campus situated next to Falls Park, the hotel has become a popular destination for groups of all sizes.

Easy Logistics

Being in a smaller city means avoiding the headaches that come with large cities. You can get from the airport to Downtown Sioux Falls in less than five minutes—a huge benefit for time-pressed planners and attendees alike. Minimal traffic also helps to get you to different parts of the city quickly if you’re using multiple venues during your event. Plus, enjoy free parking at many venues, including the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Where You’re Welcomed With Open Arms

You can go to a larger city where you’re just another number, but in Sioux Falls your decision to be there is noticed and appreciated by locals. It won’t take long for you to see how friendly and welcoming the people in Sioux Falls are, whether it’s a new acquaintance or a stranger walking past and saying hi. There’s a genuine sense of connection in the community.