Big Things Are Happening in Omaha

The airport is doubling in size, the downtown convention center is undergoing a $200M renovation, and in 2028 a modern streetcar will take attendees on a post-meeting party loop.

These developments enhance an already impressive lineup, including the nation’s No. 1 zoo, a world-acclaimed art museum and 72 acres of riverfront parks in a safe, well-connected downtown – all within easy reach of the convention district. See why Omaha is a city built for meetings.