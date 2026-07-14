Omaha, Nebraska, USA Skyline on the Missouri River at dusk.
Onsite Experience

Big Things Are Happening in Omaha

Omaha's $9B+ revamp is reshaping the convention attendee experience.

Visit Omaha Jul 14, 2026

The airport is doubling in size, the downtown convention center is undergoing a $200M renovation, and in 2028 a modern streetcar will take attendees on a post-meeting party loop.

These developments enhance an already impressive lineup, including the nation’s No. 1 zoo, a world-acclaimed art museum and 72 acres of riverfront parks in a safe, well-connected downtown – all within easy reach of the convention district. See why Omaha is a city built for meetings.

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