Designing Destination-Driven Events: Moving Beyond the Ballroom

According to Skift’s 2026 Megatrends report, planners are shifting toward an experience-driven mindset, integrating local culture, neighborhoods, and talent into their events to create more immersive attendee experiences. The result is meetings that feel less like standalone programs and more like journeys that connect participants to a place and its people.

For associations looking to increase engagement and deliver greater value from in-person events, destination-driven design offers a practical framework: intentionally incorporate authentic local elements into education, networking, social events, and attendee experiences.

The key word is “authentic.”

Many destinations can provide a welcome reception, a banquet, or a city tour. What attendees remember are the experiences that could only happen in that particular place.

In Louisville, planners frequently leverage experiences tied to the city’s defining assets. A reception at Churchill Downs offers attendees access to one of America’s most iconic sporting venues. Bourbon tastings and distillery experiences connect guests to Kentucky’s signature industry and cultural heritage. Events at the Muhammad Ali Center provide opportunities to engage with themes of leadership, perseverance, and social impact through the lens of one of the city’s most influential figures.

The lesson extends well beyond Louisville. Every destination has unique stories, traditions, and cultural touchpoints. The goal is not to add local flavor as an afterthought, but to identify experiences that reinforce an event’s objectives while creating a stronger sense of place.

That same philosophy can be applied to educational programming.

Rather than relying exclusively on outside speakers, planners can incorporate local voices that provide perspectives attendees would not encounter elsewhere. Community leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, historians, and industry innovators can help attendees better understand the destination while adding fresh viewpoints to the program.

Similarly, local neighborhoods, attractions, and businesses can become extensions of the meeting itself. Site visits, behind-the-scenes tours, culinary experiences, and community engagement opportunities can transform free time into meaningful experiences that deepen attendee connection and encourage networking in more natural settings.

One of the most underutilized resources in this process is the destination marketing organization (DMO).

Many planners engage their destination partner primarily for hotel sourcing, convention services, and visitor information. While those services remain important, DMOs possess something even more valuable: a destination’s intellectual capital.

In a business context, intellectual capital refers to the collective knowledge, relationships, and expertise that create value. For destinations, it includes cultural assets, community connections, local talent, industry leaders, nonprofit organizations, and the stories that define a place.

This knowledge allows DMOs to serve as strategic advisors rather than simply logistical partners.

A destination partner can recommend venues that align with an organization’s culture, identify speakers with local expertise, connect planners with community organizations for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and uncover authentic experiences that might never appear in a standard venue search. They can also help planners understand which traditions, cultural elements, and neighborhood experiences resonate most strongly with attendees.

To maximize the partnership, planners should engage their DMO early and ask questions that move beyond logistics:

• What experiences can attendees only have in your city?

• What local traditions or cultural elements translate well into events?

• Which venues consistently create memorable attendee experiences?

• What community partners, speakers, or organizations should we involve?

• How early should we engage the DMO in our planning process?

The answers often reveal opportunities that can elevate an event from memorable to truly distinctive.

As associations continue to evaluate the value of face-to-face meetings, attendee experience remains one of the strongest contributors to success. Destination-driven events help organizations create value by connecting people not only to content and each other, but also to the place hosting them.

The destination is no longer just where the meeting happens. When planners intentionally incorporate local culture, expertise, and experiences into their programs, the destination becomes part of the meeting itself—and, often, the part attendees remember most.