After the World Cup: How Atlanta Is Shaping the Future of Association Meetings

Association meetings are entering a new era, and Atlanta is ready for it.

As meeting and business event planners look ahead to 2027 and beyond, the strongest host cities will be those that help planners create more than just a well-run event: They’ll support attendance goals, simplify the attendee journey, create memorable moments beyond the program, and craft a clear, value-driven destination story.

Atlanta zooms in, bringing this story into laser focus.

This summer, the city welcomed a global audience for the FIFA World Cup, with eight matches, including one semifinal, hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from June 15 to July 15. The tournament brought international visitors, large-scale transportation planning, multilingual hospitality, vendor coordination, public activations and citywide collaboration into one highly visible moment. For association leaders evaluating future host cities, Atlanta now offers a real-world, future-ready example of how a major meetings destination can perform on the global stage.

“FIFA World Cup 2026 has positioned Atlanta for global success beyond the final match,” said Charlene Lopez, executive vice president and chief sales officer, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB). “We are confident that the new developments and projects kick-started by this tournament will truly transform our convention and entertainment district for years to come, making our city a world-class destination for meetings and events.”

The city’s World Cup summer gives planners a timely lens for thinking about what comes next: meetings that are easier to access, richer to experience, and more connected to the destination (and world) around them.

Easy Access and Transportation

Start with unparalleled access. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport offers associations one of the strongest airlift networks in the country, with direct, nonstop service to more than 150 U.S. cities and 75 international destinations across six continents, making travel more convenient for national and international attendees. MARTA rail provides a direct connection from the airport into the city, giving planners another practical advantage for getting around the city when mobility, cost, and convenience are part of the equation.

A Walkable Convention District

Then there is the walkable convention district itself. Downtown Atlanta brings together the Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, Centennial Olympic Park, and a large hotel package within a compact footprint on a single connected campus. For planners, that concentration simplifies movement for attendees and creates more opportunities to stay connected to the meeting while still experiencing the city on foot.

Community Roots

Our community roots run deep, and during the summer, there was no shortage of events that poured back into our city. Centennial Olympic Park served as the setting for FIFA Fan Fest, bringing people together in the heart of Downtown. Showcase Atlanta, a regional legacy initiative, helped direct event-driven economic impact toward local businesses and community priorities. Andrew Young International Boulevard Plaza added another meaningful public-space investment near the convention campus. Atlanta Beltline Fest, a two-day festival at Pittsburgh Yards, brought people together to celebrate the Cup and the city’s community and culture with live music, local and international cuisine, and live World Cup match screenings.

Together, these efforts showed how Atlanta can connect major events to place, community, and long-term value, adding more ways for planners to shape meeting moments with intention.

New and Exciting Developments

Roughly $950 million in new Downtown developments are reshaping the areas surrounding the city’s major event venues. There’s Centennial Yards’ 50 acres of mixed-use space with hotels, restaurants, retail, residences, and entertainment; The CTR—formerly the CNN Center campus—a hot-spot Downtown gathering anchor near Centennial Olympic Park; 207 Peachtree, a four-story dining and entertainment hub with multiple concepts and event space; and more. It’s clear Atlanta has been building for the future ahead.

Group Dining, Culture, and Art Experiences

With more than 300 dining options, Downtown’s expanded restaurant scene, local coffee shops, and street-level energy give attendees more places to meet, reset, and keep conversations going between sessions. Public art and murals are also helping make walks between hotels, venues, and restaurants more engaging, adding color and character to attendees’ routes as they explore.

The result? A convention campus environment with more texture, more storytelling, and more possibilities for attendees.

Civil Rights Legacy

Atlanta’s broader identity strengthens the experience. The city brings a civil rights legacy, global business community, creative culture, higher education network, and diverse neighborhoods into the meetings landscape. For associations focused on leadership, advocacy, innovation, equity, workforce development, or community impact, Atlanta gives programming a natural connection to the destination.

Sustainability in Focus

The city’s sustainability story also continues to grow. Georgia World Congress Center is recognized as the world’s largest LEED Gold-certified convention center, and the aptly named “City in a Forest” continues to bring sustainability to the forefront of your meetings and events story. The Atlanta Beltline continues toward a full 22-mile loop, expanding access to neighborhoods, green spaces, restaurants, public art, and cultural assets.

The Future of Meetings

Atlanta’s World Cup summer gave the city a global spotlight. What remains is the infrastructure, legendary hospitality experience, Downtown momentum, and civic coordination that can serve the association meetings that follow.

“Hosting the world proved what Atlanta can do, but our true strength has always been our people,” said Lopez. “We have a uniquely connected hospitality community that works together to ensure that the energy, care, and seamless execution we bring to the global stage is delivered to every single meeting and event.”

The world just met in Atlanta. Now, the city is ready to welcome associations as they plan what comes next. For organizations looking ahead to 2027 and beyond, Atlanta offers proof of performance at a global scale, paired with a Downtown district that continues to gain energy block by block.

Ready to plan your next meeting in Atlanta? Connect with our team to start the conversation.