Survey Says: Vendor Relationships Are Strong but There’s Opportunity to Elevate

Supplier and vendor relationships remain one of the strongest levers associations have to enhance member value and generate non-dues revenue. But sustaining that strength requires strategy.

Over the past two years, more than 350 association professionals have contributed to the Supplier Engagement Survey, conducted by Insight Guide and Barry Pilson, CAE, offering a broad view into how vendor relationships are evolving. The findings suggest supplier partnerships remain strong—but expectations on both sides are rising.

Across both years, the message is consistent: suppliers are viewed as critical to association success. In 2025, 70 percent of respondents said suppliers are “very” or “extremely” important to their organization’s mission and operations, and more than 80 percent reported being satisfied or very satisfied with current supplier engagement.

The relationships are healthy. The opportunity we have now, is to elevate them.

Build Ecosystems, Not Sponsorship Lists

Associations increasingly recognize that suppliers do more than fund events. When asked about the key benefits of supplier partnerships, respondents ranked enhanced member experience above direct financial support.

Suppliers are no longer just sponsors. They are contributors to the professional ecosystem—bringing expertise, innovation, and industry perspective.

Opportunity to Elevate:

Reframe supplier conversations around member outcomes.

Move beyond exposure metrics and focus on how vendors help members solve problems, gain insight, or build meaningful connections.

Integrate suppliers into programming, content, and community initiatives—with clear guardrails that preserve credibility and trust.

When suppliers create measurable value for members, engagement—and renewal—strengthens.

Make Year-Round Engagement Cohesive

Nearly 78 percent of organizations report offering year-round sponsorship options. That’s no longer innovative—it’s expected. The difference isn’t whether you offer year-round engagement. It’s whether those offerings work together intentionally.

Map the full supplier journey across the calendar—events, digital placements, thought leadership, networking, data access, and community engagement.

Identify gaps, overlap, and missed connectionopportunities between touchpoints.

Ensure each interaction builds toward measurable impact rather than standing alone as a transactional exchange.

A connected engagement strategy improves retention, increases lifetime value, and creates more predictable revenue.

Create Content for Influence, Not Inventory

Content marketing continues to drive supplier revenue growth. It also surfaces as one of the most volatile categories when sales decline. That duality sends a clear message: Content works—but only when it delivers relevance and ROI.

Suppliers want to share expertise. Members want credible, actionable insights. Associations sit at the intersection.

Opportunity to Elevate:

Establish editorial standards for sponsor-contributed content.

Align topics with demonstrated member demand.

Pair content opportunities with measurable outcomes—registrations, downloads, qualified leads, or engagement data.

When content is treated as influence rather than inventory, it strengthens both brand reputation and partner value.

Compete on ROI, Not Price

Supplier sales have grown over the past year, with nearly three-quarters of respondents reporting increases in vendor revenue. However, current expectations are more measured, and associations report that they are competing more frequently for supplier dollars.

In this environment, suppliers are scrutinizing value carefully.

Opportunity to Elevate:

Define ROI clearly for each engagement type—leads generated, audience reach, meetings scheduled, engagement statistics.

Deliver timely post-campaign reporting.

Share audience data that demonstrates purchasing authority and industry influence.

Capture testimonials or case examples that illustrate business outcomes.

When suppliers can quantify return, renewal conversations become easier—and pricing pressure decreases.

Strengthen Measurement Beyond Revenue

Revenue remains the dominant measure of supplier program success. But associations are expanding how they define impact. Many now track feedback and leads generated alongside financial results.

That’s a sign of progress.

Opportunity to Elevate:

Develop all-access dashboards that include both financial and engagement metrics.

Deliver information on the average number of leads or ROI per supplier.

Provide access for members to give public recommendations for their suppliers.

Create a visual ecosystem of users and other supplier partners for each vendor.

A holistic measurement model supports sustainable growth and more strategic conversations with partners.

Address Capacity

The most frequently cited barrier to growing supplier relationships is limited staff time and resources. Even the best strategies can stall without the properly dedicated resources.

Opportunity to Elevate:

Create a documented supplier engagement strategy shared across teams.

Clarify ownership of renewal, reporting, and relationship management.

Streamline supplier onboarding and communication processes.

Sustainable growth is less about expansion and more about disciplined execution.

A Healthy Outlook—With Strategic Opportunity

The overall outlook remains positive. Supplier relationships are strong. Satisfaction is high. Revenue growth has continued. But future success will depend on intentional strategy and demonstrated ROI.

Associations that elevate supplier engagement from transactional sponsorship sales to measurable partnership ecosystems will be best positioned for sustained growth—regardless of economic shifts.

Healthy relationships are the starting point. Strategic, ROI-driven engagement is what will define the next phase.