Daily Buzz: What You Need in Your Digital Playbook What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jun 19, 2020 (Vaselena/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Vaselena/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How to update your website and communications to stay afloat during uncertainty. Also: Explore new formats for your virtual events.

Nonprofits have needed to downsize, streamline operations, and go virtual over the last few months, making engagement and retainment even harder. That’s why nonprofits need a plan to modernize their websites and communication platforms, says Joseph DiGiovanni, cofounder of Tapp Network, on TechSoup.

“[Nonprofits] can chart a progressive path forward, reimagining how they use email marketing, landing pages and forms, campaign management, lead nurturing, CRM integration, social media, and marketing analytics,” DiGiovanni says.

Part of that strategy should include social media automation. Scheduling and automating social media posts with such tools as Buffer, Sprout Social, and Hootsuite will save you time and increase conversion rates at a time when you need to reconnect with your community.

Personalized email marketing is another effective strategy. “For example, you could send a happy birthday message to a loyal funder or a thank-you message when someone makes a pledge. This can make the difference between an engaged supporter and a lost prospect,” DiGiovanni says.

On your website, make use of landing pages—these are pages where traffic is sent to prompt a certain action, such as donating or registering for an event.

“These landing pages help increase conversion rates through targeted promotion,” DiGiovanni says.

Tips for Better Virtual Engagement

Virtual event engagement can be very low because the switching cost is nearly zero. https://t.co/4lnPgQp52P #AssnChat pic.twitter.com/wyKwMHBUws — Amanda Kaiser (@SmoothThePath) June 19, 2020

When transitioning from in-person to virtual, you don’t have to stick to the usual webinar-like format for your event. You can better engage attendees with more unique setups.

“With a Matchbox, a panel kicks off the conversation, and the participant chat adds excitement and reveals new dimensions to the compelling question at hand,” says Smooth the Path’s Amanda Kaiser. “Or try an on the spot crowdsourced set of breakout conversations designed for learning and networking by Haute Dokimazo.”

Other Links of Note

Need to drive more nondues revenue? Leverage your existing communications channels and strategically introduce new ones, suggests a post from Blue Sky eLearn.

Want a more inclusive association? Break down the barriers to belonging and leadership, says a recent post from MemberSuite.

Google Chrome’s RAM usage has been an issue for many, but a new Windows 10 update might fix it, BGR reports.

Share this article