Membership Pro Tip: Give Members Technical Tools for Success

A new benefit gives an association’s members access to comprehensive resources that help them expand their businesses and optimize innovative technology tools in their field.

In response to requests from members for resources in an important practice area, the American Association of Orthodontics unveiled an exclusive new member benefit, AAO TechSelect. Members can learn from AAO’s Committee on Technology about how to create an in-house lab for fabricating clear aligners—custom mouthpieces that are an alternative to traditional braces.

How does it work?

AAO TechSelect features more than 40 videos, guides, and interactive tools, including an investment pay-back calculator. The program includes products that meet minimum technical criteria, and partners have agreed to offer the best price available to AAO members.

Why is it effective?

The program allows members to explore every component needed to fabricate in-house aligners. There is information on the basics, how to evaluate products, side-by-side product comparisons, and product-specific information. Members can also submit an inquiry form about products they are interested in, lock in TechSelect pricing, and receive more information from partners.

“TechSelect gives each of our members a roadmap to creating an in-house lab for fabricating aligners, which ultimately helps patients with an affordable, high-quality, and convenient solution,” said Dr. Ken Dillehay, AAO’s president, in a press release.

What’s the benefit?

There are several benefits to fabricating aligners in-house, including customized treatment plans, lower lab fees, and the ability to deliver aligners as soon as same day. The program aims to help orthodontists expand their patient base by offering high-quality, cost-effective, and convenient treatment options for minor cases.

“One of the goals of the AAO’s strategic plan is to drive transformation and innovation to advance members’ success,” Dillehay said. “I’m confident our members will find TechSelect a valuable resource as they explore bringing this technology to their practice.”

