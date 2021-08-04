Membership Pro Tip: Help Members Generate New Business Leads What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Lisa Boylan / Aug 4, 2021 (MicroStockHub/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (MicroStockHub/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new benefit provides a streamlined search tool for members to showcase their expertise and generate new business leads, delivering added value.

Looking to offer a new benefit to help members find leads and get new business? The Public Relations Society of America created one with the help of a member.

PRSA had a basic search tool to help people find PR firms and experts that needed an upgrade, so staff reached out to Simon Locke, founder of CommunicationsMatch, a search and services technology platform, and partnered with him on the tool.

How Does It Work?

The new search tool, Find A Firm, helps potential clients identify PR firms that are PRSA members and shortlist public relations agencies, professionals, and service providers with expertise that matches their needs.

Potential clients can review detailed profiles, which include leader bios, recommendations, and thought leadership. The technology allows them to reach out directly, or use the built-in RFP tools to streamline the process of hiring a firm or a professional. It also offers a simple five-question search tool and the ability to find agencies by zip code or city.

“This disciplined, streamlined search process leads to better outcomes, helps clients identify agencies they may not otherwise know about, and makes it easy to request proposals,” says Jay Starr, PRSA’s senior vice president of membership.

Why Is It Effective?

“The new search tool was built by communicators for communicators,” Starr says, and is specifically designed to help companies through the search process for agencies, consultants, freelancers, and service providers. The tools reflect client priorities when looking for partners—industry and communications capabilities, location, size, diversity, client experience, and designations.

PRSA has more than 18,000 members who provide an array of communications and public relations services. Helping people find these experienced practitioners and generating new business leads is a way for PRSA to deliver added value to its membership.

What’s the Benefit?

Communications proficiency is in high demand because of the pandemic and the addition of Find A Firm to PRSA’s portfolio of exclusive member benefits is providing more opportunities for members to showcase their expertise.

“This is a great tool to source qualified new business leads from companies that have done their research and are genuinely interested in working with PRSA members,” Starr says.

Do you have a membership pro tip? Please share in the comments or send me an email.

