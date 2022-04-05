Good Reads You Might Have Missed: Hiring Staff Members

In a tight job market, finding the right person for your team can be more challenging than ever—and having the wrong process can create its own problems. (Implicit bias? Hiring someone who doesn’t work out? The minefields are plentiful.)

With that in mind, check out these pieces from the ASAEcenter.org and Associations Now archives to get a grasp on how to hire more effectively:

Five Hiring “Red Flags” That More Employers Are Ignoring. Whether it’s an employment gap or a track record of job-hopping, the red-hot job market is changing what employers are open to from candidates. This piece reviews those shifts in perspective—including how criminal records, once seen as a red flag, are losing their stigma and are increasingly viewed through the lens of equity.

Legal Risks of Using Artificial Intelligence in Hiring. Lawyers Jean Kuei and Meaghan Mixon explain the legal considerations around artificial intelligence in hiring decisions, which can introduce bias and potentially lead to protected categories being underrepresented within an organization. “Despite the potential risks, introducing AI-powered technologies can be helpful so long as they are based on reliable data sets and models,” the authors wrote. “They also must be carefully monitored and evaluated.”

How to Make Your Job Postings Stand Out in a Competitive Hiring Environment. The job market may be tight, but there’s still room to create a job listing that intrigues people. One way to hook candidates? Make sure your job environment is open to at least some remote or hybrid work, according to Tracy Hollamon, the vice president of recruitment solutions at VIP Risk Solutions. “The more rigid you are, the less interest you’re going to get from candidates, especially since the majority want full remote,” Hollamon said. “Stress either being remote or flexible hybrid, and if you’re not, you have to understand you’re going to have fewer applicants.”

Recommended Practices for Avoiding Discrimination in Hiring and Termination Decisions. Bias and discrimination are big no-nos when trying to hire staff members, and failing to account for them can cause issues down the line. Katharine Meyer, then a principal at GKG Law, P.C., said that making room for an analysis of practices around hiring and termination can help to identify these issues. “By conducting this analysis, associations can take steps to create a more diverse workforce and safeguard against future possible discrimination claims,” she wrote.

‌Why Hiring the Wrong Employee Is One Expensive Mistake. Of course, getting this all wrong can be a huge headache. If an employee leaves right away or causes a clash of some sort, it can lead to huge costs down the line—one CareerBuilder study put the cost of a single wrong hire at $14,900. This piece makes the case for taking time to do the hiring process carefully.

