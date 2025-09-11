ASAE Embedding Conscious Inclusion Across All Work to Strengthen Impact 

This evolution reflects the ASAE Board’s recent discussions on strategic direction and risk management. The goal: to ensure Conscious Inclusion is not a stand-alone department, but a driving force that permeates all of ASAE’s work and impact. This work builds directly on ASAE’s cause, helping associations and association professionals transform society through the power of collaboration; and reinforces ASAE’s promise of connecting great ideas and great people to inspire leadership and achievement across the association community.

“Integration does not mean stepping back. It means embedding inclusion more deeply into every program, policy, and service that ASAE offers,” said ASAE Chair Jay Karen, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of the National Golf Course Owners Association. “This approach allows us to accelerate outcomes, enhance member value, and make this work even more impactful and sustainable.”

By aligning Conscious Inclusion practices with ASAE’s core strategy, the organization can directly influence governance, workforce development, advocacy, and member engagement — ensuring that inclusion is not just a principle, but a practical driver of results across the association community.

Importantly, ASAE’s flagship leadership development programs — including the Diversity Executive Leadership Program (DELP) and ReadyMe — remain central to this commitment. These programs, along with other initiatives that elevate diverse voices and leadership in the association community, will continue with renewed support and alignment to ASAE’s broader strategy.

“Embedding Conscious Inclusion reflects both who we are and where we’re going,” said Sheri Sesay-Tuffour, PhD, FASAE, CAE, ICE-CCP, CNED, IOM, Chief Executive Officer of the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board, and ASAE Chair-Elect and Chair of the ASAE Research Foundation. “It ensures that inclusion is not just a program or initiative — it’s the lens through which we design, deliver, and measure our work for the association community.”

Echoing that sentiment, Philip K. Bell, CAE, President of the Steel Manufacturers Association and Secretary-Treasurer of the ASAE Board, emphasized the Board’s long-term vision: “The Board’s charge is to safeguard ASAE’s mission and impact. Embedding Conscious Inclusion across the organization strengthens ASAE, mitigates risk, and ensures this value is embedded in everything we do — today and in the future.”

Looking ahead, ASAE underscored that the next phase will be developed in partnership with volunteer leaders, who will help shape a transition plan that ensures inclusion efforts are integrated into ASAE’s future strategic planning and supported by clear, measurable metrics for success. ASAE invites all members to bring their perspectives, experiences, and ideas to ensure that Conscious Inclusion continues to evolve as a shared strength of the association community.

“I want to thank our Board and our volunteer leaders for their thoughtful guidance and partnership in ensuring that Conscious Inclusion remains a core value strategically woven throughout ASAE,” said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. “Their leadership ensures that inclusion is thoughtfully reflected in every program, policy, and service, and that it will continue to drive the impact of our organization far into the future. As associations navigate this uncertain environment, our responsibility to members is to be a model that other associations can learn from — to set the gold standard for embedding inclusion into strategy, operations, and impact.”