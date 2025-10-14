Associations Now Presents (Podcast)
Technology

Beyond the Buzz: How AI Can Empower Every Association

Associations Now Presents podcast episode 15

By ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership Oct 14, 2025

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, guest host Camille Sanders, CAE, director of chapter operations and programs at ISACA and host of LeadHERship Bytes, sits down with Carlos Cardenas, CAE, AAiP, senior strategic advisor at DelCor and co-founder of Association Latinos, for a forward-thinking discussion on the future of AI in associations. Carlos shares how his personal journey with AI began during retirement planning and evolved into a passion for helping associations—especially smaller ones—use AI strategically to thrive. The conversation explores practical concepts like the “quarterback agent” for task management, the value of experiential learning, and aligning AI tools with real business goals. Together, they highlight how associations can embrace AI innovation while ensuring inclusivity and equity for Latinx members and beyond.

Check out the video podcast here:

This episode is sponsored by the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Associations NOW Presents is produced by Association Briefings.

ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

By ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership, located in Washington, DC, is a membership organization of more than 46,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. MORE

