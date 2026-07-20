Greater Palm Springs: A Meeting Oasis

In Greater Palm Springs, meetings start with a breath of fresh air—and plenty of sunshine. Surrounded by scenic mountain views, swaying palm trees, and endless blue skies, attendees find a destination designed for connecting, creativity, and well-being. Whether it’s a networking reception on a sun-kissed terrace or team-building excursion amid desert flora and wildlife, meetings here feel energizing, inspiring, and anything but ordinary.

Here’s a look at what’s new, and what’s next, for meetings in Greater Palm Springs.

A Stress-Free Arrival

Getting here has never been easier. Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) offers nonstop service from major gateways across the country—including year-round flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, and Salt Lake City—with connections to hundreds of destinations worldwide. And the experience of arriving matters as much as getting there, with open-air terminals, locally inspired dining, and a notably relaxed pace. At PSP, attendees will step off the plane already feeling like they’ve arrived somewhere special.

Outdoor and Wellness Experiences

Greater Palm Springs delivers an unmatched backdrop for wellness programming and outdoor team building. Groups can take in sweeping views at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, explore native desert flora and wildlife at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (which also offers private event space ideal for receptions), or unwind with world-class spa treatments at properties throughout the destination. With more than 300 days of sunshine and a landscape unlike anywhere else, it’s easy to build an agenda that energizes attendees as much off the clock as on it.

Palm Springs Convention Center: A New Era

A new partnership with Oak View Group is ushering in a transformative reimagining of the Palm Springs Convention Center, one of the destination’s premier venues. This $125 million refresh will elevate interiors and technology and modernize meeting spaces, enhancing the overall guest experience.

Reimagined Meeting Spaces and Venues

Exciting new developments and upgrades continue to redefine what’s possible for groups in this Southern California meeting oasis. Highlights include:

Thompson Palm Springs: One of Greater Palm Springs’ newest luxury properties, the Thompson brings its signature blend of midcentury modern design and contemporary sophistication to the heart of downtown Palm Springs across 168 bungalow-inspired rooms. A rooftop pool, destination dining, and proximity to the city’s best shopping and nightlife make it a natural fit for planners seeking a stylish, walkable home base for executive retreats.

One of Greater Palm Springs’ newest luxury properties, the Thompson brings its signature blend of midcentury modern design and contemporary sophistication to the heart of downtown Palm Springs across 168 bungalow-inspired rooms. A rooftop pool, destination dining, and proximity to the city’s best shopping and nightlife make it a natural fit for planners seeking a stylish, walkable home base for executive retreats. Palm Springs Surf Club: With a state-of-the-art wave pool, onsite dining, and multiple versatile event spaces, this one-of-a-kind venue is ideal for group gatherings and team building. From the open-air Cacti Amphitheatre with panoramic mountain views to poolside areas that can be reserved exclusively for larger groups, it’s an unforgettable setting for any meeting agenda.

With a state-of-the-art wave pool, onsite dining, and multiple versatile event spaces, this one-of-a-kind venue is ideal for group gatherings and team building. From the open-air Cacti Amphitheatre with panoramic mountain views to poolside areas that can be reserved exclusively for larger groups, it’s an unforgettable setting for any meeting agenda. DSRT Surf (Opening Summer 2026): A 5.5-acre surf lagoon anchors this sustainable new Palm Desert development, which will also feature restaurants, recreation areas, and group-friendly gathering spaces. It introduces an entirely new category of venue to the region.

A 5.5-acre surf lagoon anchors this sustainable new Palm Desert development, which will also feature restaurants, recreation areas, and group-friendly gathering spaces. It introduces an entirely new category of venue to the region. The Plaza Theatre: A stunning $34 million restoration has brought this historic venue back to life with cutting-edge lighting, audio, and projection; a restored starfield ceiling; and a refreshed lobby, introducing a memorable cultural venue for private events.

A stunning $34 million restoration has brought this historic venue back to life with cutting-edge lighting, audio, and projection; a restored starfield ceiling; and a refreshed lobby, introducing a memorable cultural venue for private events. La Quinta Resort & Club: Celebrating 100 years, this 45-acre luxury retreat will honor its Hollywood heritage and golf legacy with special programming and immersive guest experiences in 2026.

Celebrating 100 years, this 45-acre luxury retreat will honor its Hollywood heritage and golf legacy with special programming and immersive guest experiences in 2026. Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells: The property’s refreshed lobby and meeting spaces continue to elevate the guest experience, along with Seven Olive, a new modern gastropub; Topgolf Swing Suites; and a Renew Recovery Lounge at Spa Esmeralda.

The property’s refreshed lobby and meeting spaces continue to elevate the guest experience, along with Seven Olive, a new modern gastropub; Topgolf Swing Suites; and a Renew Recovery Lounge at Spa Esmeralda. Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community: The first-ever Storyliving by Disney community is putting Rancho Mirage on the map in a whole new way. When its waterfront town center, Cotino Bay Beach, Dining and Shops, opens to the public this fall, attendees will have access to a one-of-a-kind leisure destination featuring Disney Imagineers-designed surroundings, waterfront dining, retail, and the crystal-clear waters of Cotino Bay—a memorable after-hours escape unlike anything else.

Exceptional Value

Available through December 31, 2026, the Meeting Oasis Incentive offers valuable rebates that planners can apply toward food and beverage, facility rental, audiovisual, and other meeting expenses. Eligible for events booked in May–September 2026, 2027, or 2028, the incentive helps Greater Palm Springs deliver exceptional value during the off-peak summer season alongside endless sunshine and inspiring venues.