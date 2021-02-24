Need Help Figuring Out the Cloud? Try Our Interactive Quiz By Ernie Smith / Feb 24, 2021 (lubilub/E+/Getty Images Plus) (lubilub/E+/Getty Images Plus)

No two associations are likely to have the same needs when it comes to cloud computing. Check out our interactive quiz to see what your needs might look like.

Associations have wildly different needs when it comes to cloud computing, with different application stacks, different types of compliance needs, and different levels of legacy infrastructure to manage.

After all, it’s something that keeps risk professionals up at night, yet became near essential for many organizations in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Concerns like spending and downtime make it a complicated discussion. But the truth is, many associations need it in some form—even if the answer to what form that actually is is far more complicated than it sounds.

Which type of cloud installation makes the most sense for you? That’s a question we hope to help you figure out with our latest interactive feature, which has just six questions, but hopes to help you figure out where your association should put its energies next—whether that means embracing the scale of the public cloud, going with a private setup, or relying on a hybrid mix.

Press the button below to check out the interactive:

(Please press the Escape key to exit the interactive.)

What’s on your mind regarding the cloud? Share your insights in the comments below.

