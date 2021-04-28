Membership Pro Tip: Member Achievement Awards What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Lisa Boylan / Apr 28, 2021 (MicroStockHub/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (MicroStockHub/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Taking the time to celebrate members who excel in their field fosters a sense of personal and professional achievement and exemplifies the value of association membership.

Being honored by your peers for excellence in your profession is gratifying—and it doesn’t have to be an Oscar or a Golden Globe. When you recognize members for their hard work and commitment to their field, you create a sense of community and add a personal touch to the member experience.

How does it work?

The Association of Energy Engineers awards program highlights the work of individuals, agencies, and corporations. The awards are given to energy professionals who have made significant achievements internationally, regionally, and locally. While candidates are not required to be AEE members, they must be nominated by an AEE member, chapter, or officer.

Winners are formally celebrated at special awards presentation ceremonies, where they receive official AEE plaques commemorating their achievements. They are also featured in AEE newsletters.

Why is it effective?

At renewal time, members sometimes question what they are getting out of their membership and often want to know, “What’s in it for me?” says Melanie Claus, AEE’s membership engagement specialist. The awards recognize energy professionals’ hard work and give them a chance to showcase their career achievements to their peers.

Feedback about the program has been positive. The awards are a tangible acknowledgement of their efforts, and the recipients like the recognition, which is both personally and professionally gratifying.

What’s the benefit?

Because the awards are so broad—from international to local—they allow AEE to see what members are doing at every level. “When we get nominations from the local chapters themselves, then we get to understand who is involved outside of just chapter offices,” she says. The awards give AEE a way to “interact with members that are really advocates for our mission.”

