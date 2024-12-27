A Last Look at Leadership in 2024

The end of the year is time for mixed emotions. There’s the lift that comes from having made it through another year. But along with hope is a feeling of trepidation about what’s to come. And it’s been a particularly unsettling time, as a contentious presidential election, recession fears, and (to say the least) disruptive technology trends all vied for leaders’ attention.

Looking back through my coverage of associations in 2024, though, I see more bright spots than reasons for concern. Yes, generative AI is a disruptor. But much like social media and the web before it, AI offers a path for associations to serve members more thoughtfully and efficiently down the line. Below are just a few of the stories that caught my attention in the past year; please share your own trend lines and predictions for 2025 in the comments.

DEI Presses On. Despite all manner of pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts from some political corners, associations are still invested in promoting policies that emphasize fairness and support marginalized groups. Demonization seems to come with the territory, but associations have endeavored to build DEI into all of their work. “You’re always going to see a little bit of criticism when you work on DEI,” Nikki Palluzzi, senior director, member services and experience at the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, told me in January. “But it’s easy for us to say, ‘Listen, this is our strategic framework.’ That includes lots of things—professional excellence, advocacy. So, you’re going to see us doing things like DEI and providing support for DEI initiatives. That’s just who we are.”

There’s hardly a piece of an association that generative AI hasn’t touched.

Wiser About Change. Many association leaders have told me that the pandemic helped their organizations develop a flexibility and openness to change they’d previously lacked. That means leaders are increasingly asked to serve as change agents for their organizations. This can unsettle rank-and-file workers, but CEOs are also smart about communication and support as they explore new product structures and new revenue streams.

Adapting to AI. There’s hardly a piece of an association that generative AI hasn’t touched—or has the potential to. Various surveys suggest that associations have lagged behind their corporate brethren when it comes to embracing the technology. But it can’t be ignored; it has serious implications for how associations protect their data, plan and promote their meetings, and manage their staffs.

Boards Get Busier. It’s never hard for me to find a study or expert to argue that association boards aren’t everything they could be. Indeed, it’s a perpetual challenge to find people who can help satisfy long-term strategic goals who are also capable of soberly addressing various disruptions in the world in general and an association’s industry in particular. But as the pressure to be more data-savvy becomes more acute, those involved in succession planning and nominating committees will need to take a closer look at the characteristics their boards need, find the people ready to do the strategic work, and train them up quickly to be ready for whatever curveballs get thrown their way.

Thanks for reading. See you in 2025.

